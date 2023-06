Adipurush fever has gripped everyone. Fans of Prabhas across the nation are super excited about this film. The film which also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, will make it to the theatres on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, it has been made on a massive budget. Well, it seems, all the efforts made by team Adipurush has bore fruits. Reports of advance booking and box office collection of Adipurush are hinting at a bumper opening of the film at the box office. Also Read - Adipurush: Makers of Prabhas starrer hike ticket price for seat next to Lord Hanuman? Here's what we know

Adipurush off to a bumper start?

As reported by Koimoi.com, Adipurush starring and in the lead has already made Rs 1.40 crore gross. This number does not include blocked seats. Reportedly, the 3D version of the film itself has made Rs 1.35 crore. The advance booking of Adipurush recently began and fans have come out in great numbers to book tickets to watch the film on the first day. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have also reserved a seat in every theatre for Lord Hanuman. In fact, reports have it that has booked 10,000 tickets for Adipurush for underprivileged children. Reportedly, Ananya Birla too has come out to book tickets for Adipurush for underprivileged children. It looks like Adipurush is definitely off to a good start at the box office. It is being predicted that Adipurush will get an even bigger opening than RRR in the Hindi belt.

Talking about Adipurush, the film has its roots in Ramayan. Prabhas plays the role of Raghava, Kriti Sanon is Janaki and Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh. plays the role of Laxman. Adipurush was in the news earlier as the makers were heavily trolled fro the VFX used and Saif Ali Khan's look in the film. But the second trailer managed to get a thumbs up from the audience. Audiences are in aww of Prabhas' look as Lord Ram. At a pre-release event held in Tirupati, fans simply couldn't stop chanting Jai Sri Ram. Adipurush also courted a controversy when a video of director Om Raut kissing Kriti Sanon on cheeks outside a temple while biding a goodbye went viral. A lot of people objected to it.