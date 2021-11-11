And Finally 's Annaatthe has hit double century at the worldwide box office. While the film witnessed a drastic dip in the weekdays, it didn't stopped the Rajinikanth starrer to enter the Rs 200 crore club globally. Annaatthe has now become Rajinikanth's sixth film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide market after , , 2.0, Petta and . The film currently stands with the grand total of Rs 202.47 crore and we are expecting it cross the Rs 225 crore mark by the end of its second weekend. Also Read - Keerthy Suresh's WHOPPING remuneration to play Rajinikanth's sister in Annaatthe will make your jaw drop

Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's third association with production house Sun Pictures after their hit collaboration in the past with Enthiran (Robot) and Petta. The film also features Nayanthara, , Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Soori, , and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by D Immam.

Talking about the reviews, BollywoodLife gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's swag and all his swag, which coupled with the action scenes and background score, make a preachy, patriarchal, predictable long-drawn out, rehashed script barely watchable. This one isn't a Diwali fuski bomb that would displease Thalaivar's diehard fans, but it isn't also a loud firecracker that would please the neutral family audience looking for a reason to venture into theatres." So, have you watched the film? Share your thoughts and tweet to us @bollywood_life.