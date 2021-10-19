After a long wait and anticipation, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka will release today. The film, which is the remake of Korean blockbuster, The Terror Live featuring Ha Jung-woo in the lead role, is directed by Neerja helmer Ram Madhvani and also stars Mrunal Thakur in a lead role. While we can't wait for the trailer to unveil in the next few hours, here's look at the money-spinners of the handsome hunk, which made Dhamaka at the box office. Also Read - SAY WHAT! The amount of weight Kartik Aaryan gained for Freddy will leave you STUNNED
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Well, this film was not a surprise hit but a surprise blockbuster as it collected over Rs 108 crore against its modest budget of 24 crore. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also featured Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha in pivotal roles.
Pati Patni Aur Woh
The Mudassar Aziz directorial, which clashed with Arjun Kapoor's Panipat at the box office, emerged a winner and raked in over Rs 86 crore in its theatrical run. It also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in key roles.
Luka Chuppi
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi, which is directed by Laxman Utekar turned out to be a box office hit with collections of over Rs 94 crore at the domestic market. The film also featured Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2
Luv Ranjan's rom-com, which featured the ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall, surprised everyone with its performance at the box office as it earned over Rs 64 crore during its theatrical run.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama
The debut film of Kartik Aaryan, which also featured Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma in lead roles, was a surprise hit as the low budget film earned Rs 9 crore despite having no known faces.
