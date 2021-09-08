After Bell Bottom and Chehre, we will see third big Bollywood release amid pandemic crisis in the form of 's Thalaivii, which will hit the screens this Friday (on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi). While the promos and songs have garnered positive response from the audience, it will be interesting to see whether the public will come out in numbers to watch this political biographical drama on the silver screen or will choose to stay home amid pandemic. In the past, Kangana Ranaut has managed to pull the crowd to the theatres with her star power and while we expect the same to happen with Thalaivii, let's go through the highest grossing women-centric films of Bollywood, where female stars showed their authority at the box office. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut has a good number of films in the list and we hope Thalaivii too makes a place in it. Also Read - Thalaivii movie review: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami bring power and poise to an uneven, formulaic Jayalalithaa biopic

Biggest women-centric films in Bollywood

- Rs 152 crore

Raazi - Rs 122 crore

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi - Rs 100 crore

- Rs 85 crore

- Rs 78 crore

- Rs 75.61 crore

- Rs 59.26 crore

Tanu Weds Manu - Rs 40 crore

The producers of the film have chosen to premiere the Hindi version of Thalaivii on Netflix after its two weeks of theatrical run while for Tamil and Telugu they gave the theatrical window of four weeks. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii also features Arvind Swami, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.