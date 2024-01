Fans of Ajay Devgn had been wondering when would Maidaan be releasing in theatres. The movie was supposed to come out last year somewhere around August. Then, the makers said there were delays and did not comment on the date for a long time. Maidaan is a biographical film on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim. He was a football coach who revolutionized the game in the country. On the other hand, Bade Miya Chote Miyan is one of the biggest action spectacles to come out of Bollywood in 2024. Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai maker Ali Abbas Zafar is the maker of that film. Maidaan has been directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue surpasses Prabhas starrer Adipurush as most viewed teaser; check out top 10 most watched Hindi movies teaser in 24 hours

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Aamir Khan to announce Campeones with Salman Khan? Check out upcoming sports drama that'll leave you excited

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar badly in need of hits

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar clashed in 2022 when Ram Setu and Thank God took on one another at the box office. Both the films were box office duds. Fans of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have high hopes from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The teaser will be coming out on January 24, 2024. Tiger Shroff also needs a hit as Ganapath was a complete wash-out at the box office. Also Read - Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha and more upcoming Bollywood biopics to watch out for

Trending Now

It looks like the makers avoided the second half of 2023 due to the line-up of films. There was way too much competition at the box office. Maidaan has been made on a modest budget. Take a look at reactions of fans on this clash.

This will be sure shot classic I can see from @ajaydevgn's look only ?❤️ — ANKIT (@IAnkitSRK) January 21, 2024

Sabko clash hi kyu krna hai — Samriddhi Singh♥️ (@Samridd90774225) January 21, 2024

अक्षय कुमार के सिनेमा से क्यू टक्कर ले रहा है। अक्षय ने तो बहुत पहले ही BMCM का रिलीज डेट अनाउंस कर दिया था। शायद अक्षय के नाम पर एक दो करोड़ कमाने के लिए सेम रिलीज डेट रखा गया होगा। — Vivek (@Vivektweets_) January 21, 2024

In the past, they have clashed on numerous occasions. But the clashes have not made as much news as say a Dunki Vs Salaar or OSO vs Sawaariya. Let us see which movie wins over the audience.