Runway 34 started slow out of the gate at the box office, collecting an alarming ₹3.25 crore nett on day 1, Friday, 29th April. The growth over the weekend needed to come and needed to come in dollops if the , and starrer had any hope of making a fist of it in the long run. The film did grow on day 2, bringing in ₹4.75 crore nett on Saturday, 30th April. That was only half the battle though an all eyes were then trained on day 3 and then its first Monday, day 4. Thankfully, Runway 34 has maintained a strong upward trend at the box office, jumping by about 50% on Sunday, 1st May, with a haul of ₹7.50 crore nett, taking its first weekend total to a respectable ₹15.50 crore nett.

That still wouldn't have been nearly as enough had the , and Amitabh Bachchan starrer not maintained a strong hold on day 4, which it certainly has, hauling in ₹3 crore nett on its first Monday, taking its 4-day total to a slightly encouraging ₹18 crore nett. The smart budgeting (₹65 crore including print and adverstising) by Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer and Director of Runway 34, plus a sizeable recovery from satellite, digital, music and other rights, has ensured that the movie doesn't need a huge amount to become a profitable venture in its theatrical run.

Check out Runway 34's day-wise box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.75 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.50 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹3 crore nett

Total (3 days): ₹18.50 crore nett

On the other hand, Heropanti 2, which had released on the same day, 29th April, as Runway 34, began on a respectable note at the box office, but only because of the massive block bookings on day 1, Friday, 29th April, by its investors, which helped it open at ₹7 crore nett. Since then though it's been all 1-way traffic downward, with the Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and starrer falling alarmingly over the weekend.

Heropanati 2 saw a major drop on day 2, Saturday, 30th April, bringing in ₹4.50 crore nett, and it dipped further by about another 20% on day 3, Sunday, collecting just ₹4.20 crore nett, to bring the 3-day first weekend total to a paltry ₹15.70 crore nett at the box office. If any hope was there for the film to at least hold at steady levels over the rest of the week, it has been firmly extinguished as the Ahmed Khan directorial has crashed on day 4, its first Monday, registering a mere ₹1.70 crore nett to take its 4-day total to a worrying ₹17.40 crore nett.

Check out Heropanti 2's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹7 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.50 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.20 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.70 crore nett

Total (3 days): ₹17.40 crore nett

Meanwhile, there's no way back for and starrer Acharya, which registered disaster collection in its first weekend itself. Its weekend collection of ₹73 crore gross, with a distributor share of ₹43 crore gross might have looked good on paper as compared to Runway 34 and Heropanti 2, but when compared with the theatrical right, which have been sold at a mammoth ₹140 crore, it's clear that Acharya is doomed at the box office. Plus, if there was any doubt, then its day 4 aka first Monday haul of ₹5 crore crore gross has firmly sealed its fate.