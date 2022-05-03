Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 holds well on day 4 at the box office, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 crashes, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya is a washout

Runway 34 has hardly witnessed a drop from Friday, but is not out of the woods yet. On the other hand, the writing is on the wall for both Heropanti 2 and Acharya.