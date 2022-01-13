Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanada has boldly gone where no film has gone before (if we may paraphrase the famous tagline from Star Trek), at least in the last half decade or so across film industries in the country. The fantasy film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, which sees Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, took a surprisingly good opening right off the bat, considering Balayya's recent track record at the box office hasn't been like it once was, and continued to sustain itself very well thereafter, again, unlike some of his recent false dawn, which had also taken a good opening. And now, Akhanda has complete 50 days in theatres – an anomaly in today's times. Also Read - Allu Arjun gives fiery response to Ravindra Jadeja after latter recreates Pushpa look with uncanny resemblance

The starrer, which also features , Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth, was already declared a blockbuster by the trade after five weeks, given how its distributors have reaped an excellent profit, but now that Akhanda has gone past seven weeks, its box office run is looking all the most special. Over the course of this rare feat, the film has also turned out to be Balakrishna's highest grosser ever along with the biggest share any of his films have provided distributors to date.

Check out the box office collection of Akhanda till date below:

India Nett Collection: ₹96 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection ₹137 crore

At this rate, Akhanda still has a chance to cross the 150-crore gross mark worldwide, capping off a brilliant year for the Telugu film industry, which saw more than a few money spinners, including Pushpa, Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu, Republic and other. Where other industries, particularly Bollywood was grappling with COVID-19, Tollywood surprisingly emerged unscathed, ending 2021 at the top of the Indian box office for the first time ever.