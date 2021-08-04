Akshay Kumar holds this boastworthy Box Office record that is yet to be achieved by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other megastars

The hit and fit of Bollywood, is one of the recent actors of Bollywood, who delivered back-to-back successful films at the box office. While the star is known for doing maximum films as a male actor in a calendar year, he also owns a record that is yet to achieve by biggies like , , , , , and others. Also Read - Bell Bottom Trailer: The Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Lara Dutta starrer gets a thumbs up from Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars

Talking about that box office, Akshay Kumar delivered three consecutive films in 2019, which entered the Rs 200 crore club. These movies were Mission Mangal (202.98 crore), (206 crore) and (201.14 crore). Apart from these ventures, he also gave a hit in that year in form of , which collected over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. That means, Akshay Kumar's films collected over Rs 750 crore in 2019 at the Indian market. Well, we doubt that any other might be able to break this record in the upcoming years. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shehnaaz Gill drops a major hint about Bigg Boss OTT, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride of India trailer 2 boosts excitement and more

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 19. The film is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. It is touted to be a very high-end espionage thriller. Akshay Kumar is portraying the character of a spy in the venture. It also stars , and in pivotal roles. The film will also be released in 3D formats. It is produced by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and of Emmay Entertainment. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bell Bottom trailer: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's patriotic spy film; say 'Khiladi is coming to revive cinemas' – view tweets