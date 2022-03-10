March is going on, and till now in 2022, three Bollywood biggies (Badhaai Do, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jhund) and many South films have been released in theatres. While some did wonder at the box office, some received a lukewarm response. Now, this month, there are three big films hitting the big screens; starrer Bachchhan Paandey, , Jr NTR, , and starrer RRR, and and ’s Radhe Shyam. Moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for all three films. But which film will take a lead at the box office? Also Read - Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and more; which March release are you excited for? [Vote Now]

BollywoodLife got in touch with some trade experts and spoke to them about which film will rule the ticket windows. Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi told us, “RRR is one movie that’s going to be roaring in every part of the country wherever cinema exists. So, between the three it has to be RRR. But, others are also going to do phenomenally well, and I am very confident of that. Bachchhan Paandey will take a hurricane opening and Radhe Shyam will also open with a bang down South, and I truly think that this could be the best end to the financial year.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez gets Shilpa Shetty’s support amid controversies, Arshad Warsi says Amitabh Bachchan corporation didn’t support him and more

While talking about which film will take a lead at the box office, Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala told BollywoodLife, “RRR, because it’s SS Rajamouli’s movie and it is coming after Baahubali 2 which is India’s biggest blockbuster, so it naturally has more buzz. The movie stars two big stars and there’s Rajamouli, and they have already done extensive campaign and the promotions have also worked out well. RRR is a bigger movie than Radhe Shyam, so RRR will take a lead at the box office.” Also Read - Before RRR, here are 5 Ram Charan films that you should watch on OTT

Radhe Shyam is slated to release on 11th March 2022. Bachchhan Paandey will hit the big screens on 18th March 2022, and the month will end with a bang with RRR on 25th March.