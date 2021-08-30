and starrer Bell Bottom, which was the first big Bollywood release amid pandemic, has earned around Rs 22.30 crore in 11 days at the domestic box office. While the collections are low because of the current scenario, fans have praised the makers of releasing the film in theatres instead of opting for an OTT premiere. The film is expected to earn around the range of Rs 1 crore in the coming days and will surpass the business of , and 's Roohi (Rs 23.25 crore) by today or tomorrow to become the highest grossing Hindi film of the year. In one of the interviews, Akshay Kumar had said that in the current scenario, if the film earns around Rs 30, it will be a Rs 100 crore film for him. The film is getting a competition from and starrer Chehre, which released in the weekend at the box office. Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and more Bollywood celebrities who REFUSED stunt doubles for high-octane action sequences – view pics

The story of Bell Bottom is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the character of an intelligence agent, whose codename is Bell Bottom. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when the lead actor was asked whether they are planning for the sequel of Bell Bottom, he replied, "Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out." Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars , and in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

