Alpha Advance Booking Day 1: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller gears up for grand release, sales near Rs 70 lakhs

Discover the Alpha advance booking sales for day 1 here to know how much the movie is expected to collect. Read ahead to know which place has seen the highest sales for this Alia and Sharvari starrer.

Alpha Advance Booking Day 1 Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller gears up for grand release, sales near Rs 70 lakhs

Alpha Advance Booking Day 1: After a long wait, fans will finally get to see the movie Alpha premiere in theatres tomorrow. With Alia Bhatt and Sharvari all set to headline this movie, fans are really excited to catch this spy thriller. While the movie is going to premiere from July 3, 2026, nowadays, the advance booking has been open for fans to grab tickets.

Alpha is a part of the infamous spy world created by YRF. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. From Ek Tha Tiger to War and Pathaan, fans have thoroughly shown their love for these movies. What makes Alpha stand out from this lineup of blockbuster films is that it will be YRF’s first female-led spy thriller.

Filled with action, drama, adventure and a whole lot of thrill, people can’t wait to see the Alia-Sharvri duo share screen in Alpha. Let’s dive in to see the total ticket sales for this spy-thriller with the Alpha advance booking for day 1 below.

Alpha Advance Booking Day 1 Sales

This Alia and Sharvari starrer is all set to hit the big screens on July 3, 2026, and the advance booking for this action-filled movie has started. With excited fans waiting to catch this movie the gross Alpha advance booking for day 1 is currently estimated at Rs 69.02 lakhs, according to Sacnilk reports. The total ticket sold of Alpha is estimated at 17637 in India (up till 2 pm)

The state which has seen the highest number of ticket sales is Maharashtra with Rs 45.87 lakhs followed by Delhi with Rs 44.7 lakhs.

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About Alpha

With this movie being the first YRF spy film led by two powerful actresses, the hype around this film has increased. Along with Alia Bhatt and Shravari in the lead roles, you will also get to see stars like Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in this spy thriller. The director behind this movie is Shiv Rawail and it is being produced by Aditya Chopra.

The story of Alpha follows Alia as Sita, an assassin who was raised to become the sharpest next-generation soldiers from her childhood. Behind Sita’s training and hard work was her father Baba, played by Bobby Deol. He is Sita’s mentor and handler.

Sita’s mission is to destroy her stepfather's illicit soldier program. Along her journey, she allies with Sharvari’s character. With joint forces, we will get to see the duo work together to push to their limits as they confront a ruthless nemesis. Fans can also expect to see a brutal conflict between the unexpected allies in this spy thriller.

Fans have high expectations from Alpha and hope it doesn’t disappoint them like YRF’s previous spy movie, War.

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