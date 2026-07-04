Alpha Box Office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller opens at Rs 15 crore globally, Hrithik Roshan's cameo steals show

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film collected Rs 15.8 crore worldwide on its opening day. Hrithik Roshan's cameo as Major Kabir and Alia's powerful entry scene have emerged as the biggest highlights.

Alpha box office collection

Alpha box office collection day 1: This Friday, cinephiles got one of the most anticipated releases of 2026 with the action-packed espionage thriller Alpha. Led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, this seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe puts two powerful women at the centre of the story. The movie has been generating buzz from the beginning, and now its impressive opening numbers are keeping it in the headlines.

According to trade reports, the Alia Bhatt-starrer opened well in both India and overseas markets. The film made close to Rs 16 crore gross worldwide, and with the weekend surge expected, it is likely to reach new milestones.

Alpha box office collection day 1

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha recorded Rs 9 crore net in India across 7,534 shows, according to Sacnilk. The total India gross collections reached Rs 10.80 crore. In the overseas market, thanks to its gripping storyline and visual spectacle, the film opened with Rs 5 crore, pushing the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.80 crore.

Alpha theatre occupancy

The overall occupancy rate for Alpha on Friday, July 3, 2026, was around 20.40 per cent, give or take. If you break it down a bit, the morning shows they had a decent footfall with 9.92 per cent occupancy, and then it climbed up to 17.85 per cent in the afternoon.

It was interesting to note how the occupancy rate kept rising as the day progressed. The evening shows had 19.69 per cent footfall, while the night shows saw the highest rate at 34.15 per cent.

About Alpha

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the movie has Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. While the former plays the big bad, the latter is seen as an ally to the ‘Alpha’ girls. Last but not least, Hrithik Roshan’s cameo steals the show.

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