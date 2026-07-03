Alpha Box Office collection day 1: Can Alia Bhatt's spy thriller BEAT Gangubai Kathiawadi's opening day record?

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt's first YRF Spy Universe film is eyeing an Rs 8 10 crore opening. Can the female-led action thriller surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi's Rs 10.50 crore Day 1 record?

Alpha box office collection

Alpha box office collection day 1: With Alpha hitting the big screens today (July 3, 2026), the biggest test for Alia Bhatt begins. Until now, many of the highest-grossing movies in the spy genre have had a male lead. However, this is the first time a female-led spy thriller has made its way to the theatre halls. Now, all eyes are on the box office collection of Alpha.

For the unversed, Alpha marks the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to be led by a female actress. Before Alpha, movies like Pathaan, Tiger 3, War, and others had male leading stars. As we discuss Alpha, let’s also take a look at the expected box office collection Alia Bhatt’s movie can make.

The makers started the advance booking of Alpha on Wednesday. However, the movie witnessed a slow start. Here's how the Alia Bhatt starrer is doing on its opening day.

Alpha box office collection

As of Day 1, Alpha is currently running across 2,547 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.03 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1.22 Cr and total India net to Rs 1.03 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, by the end of Thursday, Alpha sold nearly 70,000 tickets. These bookings had brought the film an advance gross collection of approximately Rs 2.26 crore with block seats. It is expected that the Alia Bhatt-starrer will mint around Rs 8-10 crore on its first day.

Can Alpha beat Gangubai Kathiawadi’s record?

It is not the first time that Alia is seen as the solo lead in a movie. Before Alpha, Alia delivered solo hits such as Highway, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Seeing her past success, fans are curious to know whether Alia can once again make them go gaga over her performance. Another question that is also floating around the internet is whether Alpha can beat Alia’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi on its opening day. For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi minted Rs 10.50 crore on Day 1.

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