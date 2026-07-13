Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's thriller EYES Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone

Discover the Alpha box office collection for day 11 here to see how close this Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh thriller is to crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's thriller EYES Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: After being in theatres for two weeks, Alpha is finally close to crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone. This movie is the latest release from YRF’s spy thriller universe. Alpha stars actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF's first female-led espionage film.

From difficult missions to taking revenge, Alpha is full of action that you will regret missing out on. Directed by Shiv Rawail, you will get to see this action thriller follow the journey of two trained female agents. Let’s dive in to find out the Alpha box office collection for day 11 to see how much this movie has collected so far.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11

This spy thriller is currently in the second week of its theatrical run and was initially released in theatres on July 3, 2026. While the movie’s numbers have fallen recently, it started with a strong box office. Alpha collected Rs 47.45 crore after completing its first week. For its second Monday, the Alpha box office collection for day 11 is currently estimated at Rs 0.03 crore (live data up to 12 pm). With the weekdays here, this dip in numbers was well expected.

While this movie is seeing low collections, if we look at the overall collection of this spy thriller, the Alpha box office is estimated at Rs 89.42 crore, according to data from Box Office Index. Within a few days, the movie is expected to cross the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark before this week ends. Talking about the total domestic collection of this spy thriller, it collected a gross of Rs 63.94 crore in India, while the total net in India is Rs 53.63 crore.

Alpha Day-Wise Box Office Collection Day 11

Check out the day-wise box office collection for Alpha here:

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 11.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 13.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 4.25 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 2.85 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 1.65 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 2.25 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 2.25 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 0.03 crore (live data up to 12 pm)

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