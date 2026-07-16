Alpha Box Office collection day 14: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's spy thriller DIPS, crosses Rs 93 crore worldwide

Discover the Alpha box office collection for day 14 here to find out about how much this movie has earned till now. Read ahead to see how this Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer has been performing in theatres.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 14

Alpha Box Office collection day 14: On Thursday, July 16, 2026, Alpha has finally completed two weeks in theatres. Alpha is YRF's latest movie, which is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. This movie is a spy thriller full of action, plot twists, and revenge. While this movie is part of YRF’s spy universe, it is their first female-led espionage movie.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, this spy thriller follows a highly trained assassin who has been raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. We will see how she finds the truth and sets out on the path of revenge. Let's dive in to see the Alpha box office collection for day 14 here.

Alpha Box Office collection day 14

With this movie completing two weeks in theatres, let’s take a look at its collections till now. Alpha first hit theatres on Juky 3, 2026, and received mixed reviews. The first week of Alpha in theatres collected Rs 47.45 crore, while the second week collection is currently estimated at Rs 8.37 crore, according to Sacnilk data. The Alpha box office collection for day 14 is currently estimated at Rs 0.02 crore. This is a big dip from yesterday’s collection of Rs 0.60 crore. Talking about the collection of this movie overseas, the worldwide Alpha collection is at Rs 93.42 crore.

Alpha Day-Wise Box Office Collection

With a grand collection on its release day, Alpha has significantly dipped in numbers in its second week. Check out the day-wise box office collection for Alpha here.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 11.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 13.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 4.25 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 2.85 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 2.50 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 1.65 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 2.25 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 2.25 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 0.75 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 0.85 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 0.60 crore

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 0.02 crore

About Alpha

Alpha is YRF’s latest movie that has been running in theatres. With Alia Bhatt and Sharavari playing the lead roles, the supporting cast features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. We follow Alia Bhatt as Sita, a highly-trained soldier who discovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood. Sita then sets out on a journey to take her revenge. Sita even joins forces with her long-lost sister, Durga (played by Sharvari), to take down her creator, Fateh Singh Lakhawat, and his illegal military program.

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