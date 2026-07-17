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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 15: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's spy thriller nears Rs 95 crore

Read ahead to find out the Alpha box office collection for day 15 here. Discover how this Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh spy thriller is doing in theatres below.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 17, 2026 8:33 PM IST
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 15: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's spy thriller nears Rs 95 crore

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 15: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's spy thriller nears Rs 95 crore

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 15: Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller Alpha has officially completed two weeks in theatres and is now moving on to the third week of its theatrical run. While this movie had a lot of buzz before it hit theatres, it has now lost its popularity. This movie is a part of the YRF spy universe and is their seventh movie. Alpha is also YRF’s first female-led spy movie.

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In this espionage thriller, we will follow the story of Sita, played by Alia Bhatt. She is a highly-trained soldier who gets to know about the dark truth behind her family and her stolen childhood. Let’s dive in to see the Alpha box office collection for day 15 below.

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 15

With this movie completing two weeks in theatres, let’s take a look at its collections till now. Alpha first hit theatres on Juky 3, 2026, and received mixed reviews. The first week of Alpha in theatres collected Rs 47.45 crore, while the second week collection is currently estimated at Rs 8.37 crore, according to Sacnilk data. The Alpha box office collection for day 15 is currently estimated at Rs 0.02 crore. This is a big dip from yesterday’s collection of Rs 0.60 crore. Talking about the collection of this movie overseas, the worldwide Alpha collection is at Rs 93.42 crore.

Alpha Day-Wise Box Office Collection

  • Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore
  • Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 11.50 crore
  • Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 13.25 crore
  • Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore
  • Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 4.25 crore
  • Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 2.85 crore
  • Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 2.50 crore
  • Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 1.65 crore
  • Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 2.25 crore
  • Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 2.25 crore
  • Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 0.75 crore
  • Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 0.85 crore
  • Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 0.60 crore
  • Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 0.60 crore
  • Day 15 (3rd Friday) - Rs 0.15 crore

About Alpha

Alpha is YRF’s latest movie that has been running in theatres. With Alia Bhatt and Sharavari playing the lead roles, the supporting cast features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. We follow Alia Bhatt as Sita, a highly-trained soldier who discovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood. Sita then sets out on a journey to take her revenge. Sita even joins forces with her long-lost sister, Durga (played by Sharvari), to take down her creator, Fateh Singh Lakhawat, and his illegal military program.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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