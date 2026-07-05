Alpha Box Office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol's spy thriller sees 22% JUMP, nears Rs 40 crore worldwide

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF spy thriller recorded a 22% jump on Saturday, taking its India net collection to Rs 20.50 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 37.60 crore, with a strong Sunday ahead.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2

Alpha box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt made her spy-verse debut with YRF’s Alpha, which released this Friday, on July 3, 2026. Alongside Alia, the movie stars Sharvari in the lead role, and their effortless camaraderie is garnering audience attention. The movie is also keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office. After an impressive opening on Friday, the Alia Bhatt starrer saw over 20 per cent growth in earnings on Saturday. This pushed the collection in the domestic market past the 24 crore gross mark, while worldwide the movie made more than Rs 37 crore. At this pace and with the Sunday surge, the film eyes the Rs 45 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.

Alpha box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the Shiv Rawail directorial earned Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday, across 6,882 shows. This represented a 21.6% growth from Friday's net collection of Rs 9.25 crore. With the latest numbers, the total India gross collection of Alpha stood at Rs 24.60 crore and net earnings at Rs 20.50 crore.

Alpha overseas collection

Coming to overseas collections, the movie added Rs 7 crore to the tally on day 2, taking its total gross to Rs 13 crore. This has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Alpha to Rs 37.60 crore.

Alpha theatre occupancy

The overall occupancy rate of Alpha on Saturday, July 4, 2026 was 26.29 per cent. This is another rise, from yesterday’s occupancy rate of 20.40 per cent. If we break it down, the morning shows witnessed 9.69 per cent occupancy, which soared high during the afternoon as the footfall went up to 22.31 per cent. The graph only saw positive changes as the day progressed, with the evening shows witnessing 29.46 per cent occupancy. Further, the night shows recorded the maximum occupancy of 43.69 per cent.

Kareena Kapoor Khan extends support for Alia and Sharvari

Alpha opened with a positive response from the audience. The visual spectacle has impressed the fans. Interestingly, the thing that has caught maximum attention is seeing two women at the centre of an espionage drama. Kareena Kapoor Khan also enjoyed watching female artists taking charge. Thus, with an Instagram story, Kareena expressed, “Killing it @aliaabhatt @sharvari Love seeing women front and centre in action film. Here's to girl power.”

About Alpha

Packed with drama, action and much more, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. While Bobby Deol plays the twisted maniac in the movie, Anil Kapoor’s character is like a guiding light for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Last but not least, the movie has Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance.

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