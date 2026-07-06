Alpha Box Office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol's film nears Rs 60 crore worldwide after STRONG opening weekend

Alpha box office collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller earned Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, taking its India net to Rs 34 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 58.80 crore.

Alpha box office collection

Alpha box office collection day 3: The spy action film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, continued its steady run at the box office on Sunday, ending its debut weekend on a strong note. According to box office reports, the film saw healthy growth in collections on Sunday and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide during its first weekend.

Alpha box office collection Day 3

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 13.25 crore net in India on Day 3 across 7,439 shows. This marked a 15.2 per cent jump from Saturday’s net total of Rs 11.50 crore.

With Sunday’s earnings, the film’s total India net collection now stands at an estimated Rs 34 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 40.80 crore.

Alpha opening weekend collections

Marking the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha opened with an estimated net collection of Rs 9.25 crore on Friday. Collections climbed to Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and hit their highest point on Sunday, driven by positive word of mouth and decent reviews.

Alpha scores highest earnings on Sunday

Sunday turned out to be the film’s strongest day domestically, with India gross collections estimated at Rs 15.90 crore. Sacnilk reports suggest the film is doing particularly well in urban areas and multiplexes, especially in metro cities. The movie will now aim to hold steady and build on this promising opening weekend.

Alpha overseas box office collections

Overseas, Alpha continued its solid run, adding an estimated Rs 5 crore gross on its third day. This takes the film’s overseas total to Rs 18 crore gross, while its worldwide gross collection reached an estimated Rs 58.80 crore, falling just short of the Rs 60 crore mark.

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