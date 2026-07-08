Alpha Box Office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller JUMPS on discounted Tuesday, crosses Rs 70 crore worldwide

Alpha box office collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller earned Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, registering day-on-day growth and taking its worldwide total to Rs 70.03 crore with the help of discounted ticket prices.

Alpha box office collection day 5: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, picked up the pace at the box office and saw good growth in numbers on Tuesday. The film, which completed its fifth day in cinemas, benefited from strategic ticket prices across major cinema chains. The film, which also marked the first female-led spy action film in the YRF Spy Universe, reportedly witnessed a day-on-day increase in collections on Tuesday.

Alpha box office collection day 5

According to early estimates on Sacnilk, Alpha earned an estimated Rs 4.25 crore net haul. With this, the film registered a 10.4% increase over Monday's Rs 3.85 crore net collection. As per the report, the film also went on to gross an estimated Rs 4.89 crore domestically across 7,173 shows.

The film opened with an estimated Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Friday before witnessing healthy weekend growth. Its collections rose to Rs 11.50 crore net on Saturday, while Sunday emerged as the film's biggest day at the domestic box office, with an estimated collection of Rs 15.90 crore India gross.

With its latest earnings, the film has taken its India gross collection to an estimated Rs 50.23 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 42.10 crore.

Alpha overseas collection

The film also maintained a steady run at the overseas box office. As per the report, it collected an estimated Rs 1.50 crore gross on its fifth day. This pushed its overseas gross total to Rs 19.80 crore. This, coupled with the film's domestic collection, has now set the film up for a Rs 70.03 crore global haul.

Sacnilk further reports that the film saw good growth on Tuesday, coinciding with the discounted ticket prices at multiplex chains. This move is expected to boost occupancy and raise footfalls, particularly among families and younger audiences. While most other films face a weekday slump, Alpha, with its strategic ticket pricing, helped it maintain a stable box-office trajectory.

Alpha faces tough competition at the box office

Alpha will now look to sustain its momentum through the remainder of the week. It remains to be seen whether the film can surpass the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of week 1. The film has another undisputed weekend at the box office before it faces off against newer releases, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is slated for its release in India next week.

About Alpha

Set within the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The film is already on its way to becoming one of Alia's highest-earning films to date.

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