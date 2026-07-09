Alpha Box Office collection day 6: Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol's spy thriller nears Rs 75 crore worldwide, eyes BIG weekend boost

Alpha box office collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe thriller earned Rs 2.85 crore in India, taking its worldwide total to Rs 74.89 crore and setting its sights on the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Alpha box office collection day 6: Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, continued its theatrical run, maintaining a steady hold at the domestic box office while inching closer to the Rs 75 crore worldwide milestone.

Alpha box office collection day 6

According to early box office estimates on Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Wednesday. The film grossed approximately Rs 3.36 crore domestically across 7,321 shows. With its latest earnings, Alpha has taken its India net collection to an estimated Rs 44.95 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 53.59 crore.

Alpha overseas collection

The film has also continued to perform consistently in international markets. Early estimates suggest it earned Rs 1.50 crore gross overseas on Day 6, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 21.30 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection is now sitting at an estimated Rs 74.89 crore, so it’s basically on the edge of crossing the Rs 75 crore mark globally.

The movie kicked off its box office run with a solid opening day net take of Rs 9.25 crore, before seeing healthy momentum through its opening weekend. The film earned an estimated Rs 11.50 crore net on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore net on Sunday.

Alpha experienced weekday slowdown

Like most theatrical releases, the spy thriller experienced the expected weekday slowdown but managed to score stable numbers. After earning Rs 3.85 crore net on Monday, the film saw a slight uptick to Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, aided by discounted ticket prices across several multiplex chains, before collecting Rs 2.85 crore on Wednesday.

The film will now look to capitalise on the upcoming weekend to build on its momentum and comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone. Set in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles.

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