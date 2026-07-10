Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller crosses Rs 80 crore worldwide, awaits weekend surge

Read ahead to find out the Alpha box office collection for day 8 here. Get to know how much Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller collected till now.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller crosses Rs 80 crore worldwide, awaits weekend surge

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8: YRF’s latest movie, Alpha, has completed its first week in theatres and is moving on to its second week. Alpha is the seventh instalment of the spy universe created by YRF. It will now be joining the YRF Spy Universe along with popular films like Ek Tha Tiger to War and Pathaan. This movie is headlined by actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. While the movie had a lot of buzz before its release, post its premiere, the movie failed to meet fans’ expectations. Let’s dive in to see the Alpha box office collection for day 8 and find out how much this spy thriller collected till now.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8

After completing its first week in theatres, this Alia Bhatt starrer collected Rs 47.45 crore. For its second Friday, the Alpha box office collection for day 8 in India is estimated at Rs 1.25 crore (upto 9 pm), according to Sacnilk data. The India gross collections are Rs 58.02 crore and total India net are Rs 48.70 crore. With the expected weekend surge, this movie is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark domestically.

According to data by Box Office Index, the total worldwide Alpha box office collection has crossed Rs 80 crore and is currently estimated at Rs 80.11 crore.

Alpha Day-Wise Box Office Collection (Domestic)

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8

Find out how much this YRF spy thriller collected in India with this Alpha day-wise box office collection here:

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 11.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 13.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 4.25 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 2.85 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 2.50 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 1.25 crore

About Alpha

The plot of Alpha will follow Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the lead characters. Along with these two, fans will also get to see Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in this spy thriller. The plot revolves around Alia as Sita, an assassin who was raised to become one of the sharpest next-generation soldiers from her childhood. The one behind Sita’s training and hard work was her father, Baba. The character of Baba will be played by Bobby Deol, who is Sita’s mentor and handler.

Sita is set on a mission to destroy her stepfather's illicit soldier program when she joins forces with Sharvari’s character. We will get to see the allied duo work together to confront a ruthless nemesis.

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