Alpha Box Office collection day 8: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller sees weekend BOOST, crosses Rs 80 crore worldwide

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha collected Rs 1.65 crore on Day 8, taking its worldwide box office collection past Rs 80 crore. Here's the latest India, overseas collection and occupancy report.

Alpha box office collection

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action thriller Alpha has entered its second week on a steady note. Despite new releases arriving in theatres, the YRF Spy Universe film has managed to hold its ground and continues to attract audiences. The film has now crossed another important milestone, taking its worldwide gross collection beyond Rs 80 crore.

Alpha box office collection

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Alpha earned around Rs 1.65 crore net in India on its eighth day in theatres. The film was screened across 4,831 shows on Friday, helping its India net collection reach Rs 49.10 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 58.51 crore.

The film has also continued to perform steadily overseas. On its second Friday, it collected approximately Rs 1 crore gross internationally, pushing its overseas total to Rs 23.55 crore. With both domestic and international earnings combined, Alpha has now taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 82.06 crore.

Alpha theatre occupancy

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.89% on its second Friday, showing a noticeable improvement over the previous day. Morning shows began with 5.85% occupancy, before rising to 10.15% in the afternoon. Footfalls picked up further during the evening shows, which registered 14.23% occupancy while the night shows witnessed the highest turnout of the day at 18.38%

Compared to Thursday, the film showed positive growth in occupancy, On Day 7 Alpha had recorded an overall occupancy of 9.21% The morning shows had registered 6.08%, followed by 9.15% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 9.85%, while the night shows closed with 11.77% occupancy.

The improvement in Friday's occupancy suggests that the film has started benefiting from the weekend audience, and the makers will now hope for a stronger jump over Saturday and Sunday.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha was released in theatres on July 3, 2026, as the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, and Bobby Deol shows up as the main antagonist. Anil Kapoor is there in a key supporting part, while Hrithik Roshan also pops in for a special cameo, which adds to the same growing spy universe feeling. Now that the weekend momentum has been looking pretty positive, Alpha will move ahead from here and try to keep the streak going, inching closer to the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

