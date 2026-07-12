Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller ticks upwards, crosses Rs 85 crore worldwide

Read ahead to find out the Alpha box office collection for day 9 here. Discover how this spy-thriller has been doing in the theatres below.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: YRF’s new spy thriller, Alpha, is currently running in theatres all over the country. This movie stars the lethal duo of Alia Bhatt along with Sharvari Wagh. You will get to see these two women headline this spy thriller as they tackle their mission. Alpha is a part of the popular YRF spy universe. While this action thriller is YRF’s seventh spy movie, it is their very first espionage film which is female-led. Currently, the movie is in the second week of its theatrical run. Let’s dive in to find out the Alpha box office collection for day 9 here.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9

This Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer was released in theatres on July 3, 2026. With a strong opening on its first day, the numbers started to dip after the weekend was over. The week one collection of this movie was Rs 47.45 crore. For its second Saturday, the Alpha box office collection for day 9 is currently estimated at Rs 2.25 crore across 2,883 shows, according to Sacnilk data. While this is an increase from Friday’s numbers, the jump is too little.

Overall, the total India gross collections are at Rs 61.21 crore, and the total India net collections are at Rs 51.35 crore. When we see the overseas box office collection of Alpha, it collected Rs 3.70 crore, and the worldwide collection was at a total of Rs 85.71 crore.

Alpha Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Check out the Alpha day-wise box office collection to find out how much this spy thriller has been making ever since its premiere day. This YRF movie has recently started its second week in theatres.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 11.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 13.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 4.25 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 2.85 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 1.65 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 2.25 crore

About Alpha

Alpha is YRF’s latest spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. The story follows two elite female agents, Sita (Alia Bhatt) and Durga (Sharvari Wagh), who are trained to become ruthless spies. Their duo now needs to work together to confront their mentor-turned-nemesis, Fate (Bobby Deol). With betrayals, drama, and a whole lot of action, book your tickets to see Alpha in the theatre near you.

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