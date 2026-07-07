Alpha Worldwide Collection day 4: Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol's spy thriller BEATS Raazi at global box office

Alpha box office collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller witnessed a steep 70% Monday drop, taking its worldwide total to Rs 63.64 crore. Despite the slowdown, the film has outperformed Raazi's four-day global collection.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4

Alpha worldwide collection day 4: The all-important Monday test arrived for YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha quite strongly. The film had managed to battle lukewarm buzz and deliver a solid opening weekend. But on Monday, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer suffered its first major drop in collections, both in India and overseas. The good news for the makers, however, is that it is still performing better than Raazi, Alia’s most successful spy thriller so far.

Alpha box office collection

Alpha released across 9000 screens in India on Friday, after raking in over Rs 6 crore in advance bookings. It earned Rs 9.25 crore net on its opening day, helping it reach a Rs 34 crore opening weekend. But Monday brought a sharp reality check. On its fourth day, the film saw a huge 70% dip, collecting just ₹3.85 crore net domestically. After four days, its domestic haul stands at Rs 37.85 crore net (Rs 45.34 crore gross). The film now faces the tough challenge of holding steady during the weekdays. While it initially looked like it could sail through July, this slowdown means upcoming releases like Dhamaal 4 (July 10) and Hollywood’s The Odyssey (July 17) could hurt its run further.

Alpha overseas collection

Overseas, Alpha has done relatively better than in India, but even there, it saw a big drop on Monday. After four days, it has earned just over $2.1 million abroad, taking its worldwide gross to ₹63.64 crore.

Alpha beats Raazi

The strong opening of Alpha gave Alia Bhatt some breathing space after her previous film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, received good reviews but flopped at the box office, collecting only Rs 55 crore worldwide.

Despite the Monday drop, Alpha continues to stay ahead of Raazi, Alia’s 2018 spy thriller. Raazi had earned Rs 50 crore worldwide in its first four days. However, it performed much stronger on Monday, earning more than twice what Alpha managed. Alpha has now fallen behind Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia’s highest-grossing film, which had collected over Rs 75 crore worldwide in its first four days, including a strong Rs 8 crore net on Monday. This sharp Monday drop is a concern for Alpha, as it needs to reach Rs 150 crore worldwide just to break even. How the rest of the week goes will be crucial.

About Alpha

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, with a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan reprising his character from the War films.

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