and starrer Love Story is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on September 24. While the songs and promos have garnered positive response from the audience, it is also getting a thunderous response in its advance booking as in Hyderabad, 85 shows out of 245 shows of Day 1 is already sold out or filling fast. Well, the film is almost a week away and the occupancy is currently 35 per cent, which shows that this love story will get a great opening at the ticket windows.

The ticket prices are also hiked in Telangana as the cost of single ticket in a single screen is around Rs 150 while in multiplexes it is around Rs 200. The big pre-release event of the film is expected to be held tomorrow with and Nagarjuna Akkineni reportedly being the chief guests. In fact, the lead star has already started giving pre-release interviews.

Talking about Love Story, the film has faced several delays due to the pandemic crisis but is finally making its way in the next week at the box office. The film marks the second collaboration between the actress (Sai Pallavi) and director Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa. The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It also features Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in pivotal roles. So, are you excited for this romantic venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.