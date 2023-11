Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrerAnimal is all set to hit the silver screens on 1st December 2023. The advance bookings of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie have commenced and people are interested in watching the dark-themed family drama in theatres. The advance booking report for Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer Animal is out now. Also Read - Animal box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film to earn 30 crore, predicts expert [Exclusive]

Animal advance booking day 1: Ranbir Kapoor starrer new movie sells over 2 lakh tickets

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are paired opposite each other in this upcoming new movie. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father while Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. The Animal Trailer won a lot of hearts upon release. Fans are intrigued by the storyline and the role Ranbir is going to play. The advance booking of Animal also seems strong. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the movie has sold over 2 lakh tickets. It has sold over 6036 shows with 5570 shows in Hindi, 446 shows in Telugu and 20 shows in Tamil language. Thus, the gross Animal box office collections day 1 stand to be Rs 6.42 crore so far. These are just through advance bookings. Spot bookings may vary the number. Animal still has about 4 days in hand to register a good day 1 advance booking, which will add to the opening day collections.

Animal makers hope to reach every corner of the country; ticket prices vary according to location

As per a report in Koimoi.com, the ticket prices of Animal movie varies. From Rs 2200 to Rs 63.75 only, the makers intend to reach far and wide across the country. From metropolitan cities to minor cities and more, ticket prices are different for the Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor starrer movie. There are also tickets available in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 150.

Ranbir Kapoor defends Animal movie's run time

Ranbir recently defended the runtime of Animal movie which is 3 hours and 21 minutes. The actor shared that it was required so that the story is told in the best way possible and so that it connects with the audience as well. Animal's original cut, Ranbir shares was about 3 hours and 49 minutes long and reveals director Sandeep did his best to cut down the length of the movie. "But hope that the audience doesn't get panicked by the length. Just come and experience cinema at its best," he adds.