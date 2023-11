Animal is going to be a big revelation at his office for Ranbir Kapoor, and going by the advance bookings it seems like it will be the biggest blockbuster for the Kapoor boy. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is slated to release tomorrow, and till now, the prediction is that the film will open up 30 to 40 crore at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Animal has seen impressive growth in the advance booking, which has reached to 20 crore; the estimated amount is around 19.7 crore. It looks like the audience cannot wait to watch the film, and hence they are doing the maximum bookings for day one. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga comes to Rashmika Mandanna’s defence over her unclear dialogues with Ranbir Kapoor

As per the report, Animal which will be released in multiple languages has made around 17.16 crore in advance in the Hindi belt, and in Telugu, it has achieved 2.44 crore. While talking about the Tamil language, it has reportedly raked in 7.16 lakh. In Kannada, it made 1.95 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has an A rating, and only 18+ adults can go and watch the movie in theatres. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Pathaan and Tiger to join Rani Mukerji's Mardaani franchise?

They were calling him a red flag a few months back…. Well, he painted the Box-Office ‘Red’ with his stardom??‍♂️?

That’s Superstar #RanbirKapoor for you?? pic.twitter.com/JHwFKmMNVl — RKN (@RanbirKnation) November 30, 2023

“I've been following #RanbirKapoor right from #WakeUpSid. I always knew what kind of an actor he is. Watch out for his action scenes and the way the axe action was performed and held by him.” - #SandeepReddyVanga #AnimalTheFilm #Animal pic.twitter.com/tWa95Onocn — MAGICAL RANBIR. (@MagicalRanbir) November 30, 2023

Kamaal R. Khan predicts Animal will beat Tiger 3 at the box office.

Total 250,000 tickets are sold till Wednesday. And today more 40-50 thousand tickets will be sold. So approx 3Lakhs tickets will be sold in advance on 3 Multiplex chains Pvr+Inox+Cinep for Day1!

Pls note, #Tiger3 advance - 3.15 lakhs tickets were sold.#Jawan advance - 5.57 lakhs… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 30, 2023

Self-proclaimed critic KRK has been raving about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. And going by the figures of the advance booking, he predicted that the film would be a massive hit, make numbers equal to those of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrers, and might even beat the film at the box office. KRK even claimed that Animal would make half of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan fighters at the box office.

Animal will see Ranbir Kapoor in a negative light for the first time ever. And ever since the makers dropped the trailer, makers are going bonkers. Animal is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, which is December 1, 2023.