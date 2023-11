Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal movie is all set to take the box office by storm. So far, the hype and the buzz around Animal is super. Ranbir is winning hearts and so are the various assets of Animal such as songs, teasers, trailer and more. The advance booking of Animal is going on and looks fantastic already. And it seems, the movie is all set to take over Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Animal box office collection day 1 advance booking

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp too. Follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates.

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Animal is off to take a stunning start at the box office on day 1. Animal advance booking looks fantastic with over 5 lakh tickets being sold out already with one more day left in hand. As per the report, Animal has sold 556915 tickets with 4 lakhs in Hindi alone. About 114731 tickets have been sold out in Telugu language and the rest are in Tamil and Kannada language. Talking about business, Animal has minted about Rs 15.19 crores already. The numbers are far better than yesterday. With one more day in hand, one can say that Animal might surpass the advance booking record of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

In the advance booking, Tiger 3 was eyeing confirmed collections of Rs 22 crore. And Animal, in that respect seems to be doing great. It is likely to even surpass that number by tomorrow night. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna are promoting Animal everywhere. About 9100 shows have been sold out for Animal so far. We can also expect word of mouth to add to the Animal box office collection. And not to forget, spot bookings of Animal can turn the tide in favour of the movie.

Trending Now

Tiger 3 minted Rs 44 crore on day 1. BollywoodLife exclusively told its readers about the movie eyeing Rs 30 crore on day one. Let's see if Animal manages to break the record of Tiger 3 with the actual collections.

Watch this Ranbir Kapoor video here:

What is Animal movie?

Animal talks about father-son relationship like no other. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father in the movie. He is an absent-abusive father whereas Ranbir Kapoor plays a son who worships his father no matter what. The deep-rooted need for validation from parents seems to be the theme at the core. As per reports, Animal is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film stars Bobby Deol as the lead antagonist and Rashmika plays the female lead in the movie. Animal also has Tripti Dimri in it.