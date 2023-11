After Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Salman Khan, it's time for Ranbir Kapoor to take the box office by storm. The second half of the year 2023 was dhamakedaar thanks to Gadar 2, Jawan and Tiger 3. Now, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to take over the screens with his movie Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is going to release on December 1. The trailer of the same was released yesterday and it added to the anticipation for the film. All eyes are on box office numbers of Animal as it is anticipated that the film will make smashing numbers. But will it beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which is the highest grossing film of the year? Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor calls the film with Rashmika Mandanna an 'adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'; here's why

Will Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office?

As per a report in Boxofficeindia.com, it is possible that the Telugu version of Animal will beat the numbers of Telugu version of Jawan. The advance ticket booking for the film Animal has opened in US and UK and reportedly, the Telugu version of the Hindi film has received a great response. The reports suggest that Animal has turned out to be an exception as generally there are no bookings for Telugu version of a Hindi film. However, Animal in Telugu is registering great numbers and it is expected that the film will beat Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan on this front. Reportedly, Jawan made Rs 4.72 crore of net collection in Telugu states. Also Read - THIS actress rejected Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; Top 9 actresses who refused to star in big movies

As per the predictions made by trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Animal is looking for an opening box office business of whopping Rs 50 crore. If it manages to do so, the film will be on par and in league with this year's blockbustes like Jawan, Pathaan and more. The last big release on the big screen was Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie made Rs 44.5 crore on its opening day at the box office. In total, Tiger 3 has now crossed the mark of Rs 250 crore at India box office. Also Read - Prabhas to join Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Cinematic Universe? Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts

Rough prediction on the basis of initial response. #Animal should do ₹ 50cr India opening. Overseas depends on Gulf response. US/CAN+EUR can bring in $2.5M plus. AUS/NZ + Asia about $500K. So a ₹ 35cr is doable there Gulf & remaining markets. ₹ 85cr worldwide opening unless… — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) November 24, 2023

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. Bobby Deol will seen as the villain. Anil Kapoor essays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film. The trailer revealed that the story of Animal is all about a son's love for his father that goes out of control.