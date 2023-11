Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer has created a huge sensation on the internet. The Kapoor boy has stunned with his acting skills once again , and people are asking to give him the best actor award already, and he rightly deserves it. The Animal trailer was dropped three days ago, and it has 62 million views on YouTube. And as the release date gets closer, the advance booking has got a massive response, and so far it has earned 3.4 crore, reportedly. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor film inspired by Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan's Waqt? Netizens point out similarities

BollywoodLife got exclusively in touch with trade expert to know what the opening of Animal will be and if it will be the biggest blockbuster for Ranbir Kapoor. Akshaye Rathi, in an interview with BL, called Ranbir the best actor of this generation and claimed that he is just one good film away from getting the superstar tag.

"Ranbir Kapoor is the true blue star of his generation. He has proved his mettle with every film. As far as box office is concerned, it's just one right film at the right time for him. And with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, there is a possibility. I feel it's going to be an incredible family crime drama."

When asked by trade expert Akshaye Rathi about how much the film will make on its first day, he said that going by the advance booking, the film will open at 30 crore at the box office".

The advance booking of #Animal is not only going strong in Hindi belt, film advance booking is picking up heat in southern region also and mark my words it will strengthen #RanbirKapoor's position in there, he is already receiving many offers, #SandeepReddyVanga THE BRAND NAME… pic.twitter.com/uVDh4rzym4 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 26, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor. And it was a massive hit. His second film, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, is definitely going to create history at the box office. Animal is slated to release on December 1, 2023. And it will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.