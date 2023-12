Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's new movie Animal made it to the theatres on December 1, 2023. There was immense buzz around this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and it was given that the film will take a flying start at the box office. Animal has lived upto the expectations. As the film hit the theatres, positive reviews started pouring in with netizens gushing over Ranbir Kapoor's dhamakedaar performance. All of it has translated into box office numbers and Animal has turned out to be one of the highest opening day grossers of 2023. However, it has failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collection. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 2 early estimate: Ranbir Kapoor film poised for Rs 25 crore plus

Animal day 1 box office report

As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal's total day one collection is approximately Rs 61 crore. In Hindi, the movie has made around Rs 50.50 crore while the Telugu version of the film has made a little more than Rs 10 crore. The numbers for the Telugu version are quite impressive and we guess the touch of Sandeep Reddy Vanga has worked very well. The film has fallen a little short of beating Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan's day one box office numbers. Jawan made approximately Rs 75 crore on its opening day in all languages. The Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starerr made approximately Rs 65.5 crore while the Telugu version made Rs 4 crore. Jawan was also released in Tamil and it made approximately Rs 5.5 crore. Jawan is the highest grossing film of 2023. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make a sequel with Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal Park?

Animal ahead of Gadar 2 and Tiger 3

Though Animal is behind Jawan, it is quite ahead of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Salman Khan's Tiger 3. On its opening day, Sunny Deol's film made Rs 40.1 crore approximately. Tiger 3 that released on the day of Diwali 2023 made approximately Rs 44.50 crore on its first day. Considering the numbers registered by the Hindi version of Animal, the movie is the second highest opener of 2023. It is well ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that made around Rs 57 crore on its opening day. Animal is Ranbir Kapoor's best opening film so far. With the given numbers, it won't come as a surprise if the film registers Rs 100 crore plus day 1 numbers with is worldwide collection.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and more. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film. BollywoodLife gave Animal three and a half stars.