Animal is roaring in the theatres, and how. Audiences have gone bonkers after seeing the film and cannot stop raving about Ranbir Kapoor’s performance. The first review of Animal by fans is out, and they are calling it a smashing hit. They cannot get over the madness of the film. Calling Ranbir Kapoor a genius performer, they are claiming that Animal will earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office. And going by the early prediction of day 1 collection, it looks like Ranbir is going to get the biggest hit of his career in Animal. Also Read - Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor 'Zabardast', Sandeep Reddy Vanga exceeds expectations, say netizens after overseas show [Check Reactions]

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal screening: Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor walk hand-in-hand; check out actress' special tee [Watch Video]

As per Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has had a bumper opening and is expected to earn Rs 60 crore at the box office in India in all languages. And with this number, Ranbir Kapoor manages to beat all the biggies at the box office. Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which made 57 crore on day 1, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 earned 44 crore, and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 raked 40.10 crore on the day of its release. Ranbir Kapoor is definitely going to smash all the records with Animal. Also Read - Animal Review: Sunny Deol raves about 'Little Brother' Bobby Deol's performance; netizens say, 'Tabahi'

Trending Now

Make way for Ranbir Kapoor and his long-due success. Animal has managed to be the biggest success in his career.

If Single scene is mass then flim blockbuster

But Every scene is mass and class no words ???? #Animal

Only crackers in theatre and blast in box office

Extraordinary actor and director joins #RanbirKapoor? ? #SandeepReddyVanga

Real goosebumps ??#AnimalMovie #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/tB0Jva1F1f — THALA?THALAPATHY ? (@KadaiNews6880) December 1, 2023

Animal fever has just begun. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, one man who has managed to outshine is Bobby Deol, he has given his career best performance claim fans.