Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's action-thriller Animal film has been creating controversy for showcasing misogyny and masculinity. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triipti Dimri in the main roles. The film opened to Rs. 63 crores on December 1 and at the end of the first weekend, it managed to collect over Rs 200 crores. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 360 crore mark; beats lifetime of his highest grossing film

Well, on its second Saturday, Animal minted Rs. 37 crores to its total and now the entire collection stands at Rs. 398.53 crores. The booking for Sunday has been around Rs. 13.04 crore as per reports in Sacnilk. It seems as if the film Animal will manage to cross Rs. 400 crores at the box office in just 10 days of its release. Also Read - Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor finally takes revenge from Salman Khan, here's how

Watch Animal video

Trending Now

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that The Animal is in the top seven highest-grossing Indian films in North America. He wrote on X, "HISTORY IS MADE!! Animal breached a major milestone today. It crossed $10 million and is now in top 7 grossers of all time in North America for Indian films. Many more milestones to come!!"

Animal is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office, but both movies are doing well. The film Animal has now surpassed Sanju to become the most successful film of Ranbir's career.