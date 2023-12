Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has achieved a huge milestone. We are constantly updating how the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is breaking box office records every day. However, the film has now surpassed all the expectations as Animal's box office collection has triumphed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Pathaan. Yes, you heard it right. Jawan and Pathaan were the highest grosser of the year 2023 until Animal which released on December1, 2023 started smashing box office records. So how has Animal defeated Pathaan and Jawan at the Box office. Let's find out.

Animal holds its grip on the 12th day at box office

The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna film who is smashing records at the box office has seen a negligible drop of 10 percent. According to Box office reports, the film has collected approximately 2.85 crores gross through the advance booking on the 12th day. Till today, the film has collected around 432 crores at the Indian box office. Trade experts believe that very soon the film will surpass the 450-crore mark. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol CONFIRMS his Tamil debut with Suriya; shares character details in Kanguva

Animal defeats Jawan and Pathaan at Box office

Even the makers and star cast of Animal would have never predicted that their film will receive such mammoth response on box office. Post Jawan and Pathaan's incredible performance at Box office, everyone including the trade experts and theatre owners thought that no 2023 Bollywood film would be able to surpass the collection. However, Ranbir's film has proved everyone wrong. While on the second Tuesday Jawan and Pathaan collected 2.35 crore and 2.40 crore via advance booking respectively, Animal who has collected 2.85 crore has defeated both the Shah Rukh Khan starrer at the box office. Also Read - Hi Nanna fame Angad Bedi comes out in support of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; cinema is not responsible for people's behaviour [Exclusive]

Ardent fans awaits for Animal Park

Audience has definitely given a thumb up and also a sense of confidence that they are eagerly waiting for Animal Park, sequel to Animal. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already said that Animal Park will be darker and meaner which means the makers of Animal Park are clearly unfazed by the criticism bestowed upon them. Knowing the kind of director Sandeep is, he is certainly not going to sit and make changes to Animal Park so that it receives less backlash. He will make the film according to his own senilities, wheather people like it or not.