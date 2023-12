Animal movie has proved to be a tsunami at the box office. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor in his most rugged and fierce avatar has received a thunderous response from the audience. Even though Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film has met with major criticism for its violent and bold scenes, Animal is not slowing down at the box office. Within 10 days, the movie crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore and now it is aiming to hit the mark of Rs 800 crore before its third weekend. Will it be possible? Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna in Animal to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's kiss: Biggest Bollywood controversies of 2023

Check out the full Animal box office report below:

As per the official numbers shared, Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal has made around Rs 772.33 crore by the end of its day 13. By its 12th day, the movie made Rs 757.73 crore. Which means that Animal made around Rs 14.6 crore approximately on its day 13. Well, if the trend continues, the film may cross Rs 800 crore mark. The film is still short of Rs 28 crore to hit the milestone. If the film collects around Rs 14 crore on Thursday and Friday, it will easily enter the Rs 800 crore club. While the numbers of Animal have slowed down, it is anticipated that there will be a jump over the third weekend. If the crazy goes on, we won't be surprised if Animal crosses the Rs 1000 crore mark quite smoothly. This year, two Bollywood have touched that mark. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. Animal does seem to be on the path to join the Rs 1000 crore club. Also Read - Did Mahesh Babu snub Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in full public glare?

Talking about Animal, the movie is about a son's crazy love for his father that grows out of control. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist Abrar. It is a revenge saga that has got everyone talking. Triptii Dimri has also achieved great recognition through this film. Animal released on December 1 and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Sadly, Sam Bahadur could not mint massive money against the storm of Animal.