Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has smashed various box office records in the past two weeks. Be it Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat or Aamir Khan's Dangal. You name it and there's rarely any movie left whose record has not been broken by the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Achieving yet another great milestone, Animal is now inching closer towards Prabhas Baahubali 2 in order to break the latter's box office record.

Ranbir Kapoor Animal to defeat Prabhas Baahubali 2 at Indian box office

Till now Animal has performed exceptionally well in India as well as overseas. The movie had a massive opening with 63. 8 crores. From there on although there has been a minor dip in the collection, the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has created waves at the box office. Now we hear that Animal whose Hindi film box office collection stands at Rs 476.84 crore is all set to break Prabhas Baahubali 2 box office record. The lifetime Hindi language collection of Rajamouli's film is Rs 510.99 crore net domestic. As Animal is showing no sign of slowing down and with no major release in the coming weekend, trade experts believe that Ranbir Kapoor starrer will easily triumph Baahubali 2 at the box office. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol pushes a fan aside at the airport; netizens call him arrogant after newfound success [Watch]

Animal Box office Update: What has been the total collection so far

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal as of now has crossed 800 crore globally. With Rs 71.46 crore, the movie recorded its biggest single day collection on the third day of its release. Animal however is now slowing down a bit as it recorded the lowest single-day collection by earning Rs 8.75 crore on Thursday, 14 December 2023. The net domestic collection of the films stands at Rs 476.84 crore. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor heads to Los Angeles for Ramayana; read exciting deets inside

Animal Box office Update: Will Ranbir Kapoor starrer collapse in the next week

This would probably be the last week for Bobby Deol starrer to register maximum numbers at box office. As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Prabhas Salaar is all set to release on 21 December and 22 December respectively. It is but natural that the release of Dunki and Salaar will majorly hamper Animal box office run. All eyes will be on this weekend's box office collection. It would be interesting to see what the total gross collection of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be.