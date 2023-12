Animal is roaring at the box office on its third weekend as well. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has reportedly made 800 crore at the box office worldwide. And now this estimation of Animal making 13 crore on his sixteenth day of release shows the star power of the Kapoor boy. Ranbir Kapoor witnessed the massive success of Animal like never before. It was a long time. As per Sacnilk Media, Ranbir Kapoor’s film will make Rs 13 crore on Saturday, and the figures will be out anytime soon. And if this happens, Ranbir Kapoor will once again beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 by a huge margin. Also Read - Animal fame Triptii Dimri stuns in a deep plunging neckline red dress at an event; fans call her stunning beauty [View Pics

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - KWK 8: When Ranbir Kapoor admitted to sleeping with a friend’s girlfriend; Arjun Kapoor asked ‘Koi meri waali toh nahi thi' [Watch]

Pathaan made 7 crore on the sixteenth day, while Jawan minted around 5.85 crore, and the lowest that was made was Salman Khan's Tiger 3 with Rs 3.9 crore at the box office. Overall, if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal makes 13 crore on the 16th day, then it will defeat these big blockbusters by a huge margin. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade health update: Animal star Bobby Deol reveals what happened; 'His heart stopped for 10 minutes

Trending Now

Animal box office collection so far

As per Sacnilk Media, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's film Animal has made around 800 crore in total. A look at the box office figures. Animal earned ₹337.58 crore [Hindi: ₹300.81 crore; Telugu: ₹33.45 crore; Tamil: ₹2.73 crore; Kannada: ₹52 lakh; Malayalam: ₹7 lakh] in week one. In the second week, the film earned ₹139.26 crore [Hindi: ₹130.73 crore; Telugu: ₹7.31 crore; Tamil: ₹1.08 crore; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; Malayalam: ₹8 lakh].

#Animal Zoom Past 500cr Mark in Just 16 Days at the Indian Box office. 15 Days - 487cr

Day 16 - 14cr " early estimate "

Total - 501cr **** HISTORY REWRITING ???#RanbirKapoor #AnimalPark #Animal pic.twitter.com/zkwYCrNyvm — AMIR ANSARI (@filmy45539) December 16, 2023

With #Animal Entering into 500 Cr CLUB today.. It is safe to say that #Gadar2 & #Pathaan lifetime record will be shattered in next few days ???. Badhai ho #RanbirKapoor ..

Verdict :~ MEGA BLOCKBUSTER BOLE TO an all time Blockbuster ??. pic.twitter.com/hbmSjlnPZv — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) December 16, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor was highly appreciated for his negative shade in Animal. Fans cannot stop raving about his transformation. Animal also brought instant success to Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.