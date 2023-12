Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Animal is smashing box office records back and forth. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial till now has captivated audience attention even in its third week. Be it Dangal, Tiger 3, Jawan or Padmaavat, you name it, and Animal has triumphed every hit film at the box office. Trade experts believe that until Shah Rukh Khan Dunki and Prabhas Salaar doesn't release in theaters, there is no stopping for Animal at the Box office. Now in yet another milestone, Animal has triumphed Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan at the box office.

Animal defeats Pathaan on Box office in Canada, Australia

Yes, you heard it right. The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has defeated superstar Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's lifetime box office collection in Canada and Australia. Animal on its 17th day of release has minted $6.14 million in Cananda and $4.75 million in Australia respectively. Shah Rukh Khan 2023 release Pathaan lifetime box office collection was $6.05 million in Cananda and $4.72 million in Australia respectively. Not to forget that Animal has three more days to perform at the box office until Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki releases on Thursday 21 December 2023. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol kiss to NOT feature in film's digital version?

Animal mints 817.36 crore globally at the box office

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga till now has collected 817.36 crore globally at the box office out of which 512.94 crore has been registered at the Indian box office. The movie apparently has three more days to increase its box office collection. Once Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire releases, Animal box office collection will certainly slow down. Also Read - Animal box office collection Day 16: Ranbir Kapoor film to beat Jawan, Pathaan, Tiger 3; witnesses an impressive growth

Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others released on December 1 2023. The movie received a humongous response on box office while it was severely bashed by film critics and a section of audience for its misogynistic approach.

Unfazed by the criticism and bashing, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already announced sequel to Animal, Animal Park. The Kabir Singh director stated that Animal Park will be meaner and darker. While most of the actors will be retained for the sequel, we hear Bobby Deol whose character died in Animal will also have few scenes in Animal Park in the form of flashbacks.