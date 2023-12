Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Animal has last two days for registering more money at the box office. Once Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas Salaar releases on December 21, 2023, and December 22, 2023, respectively, the box office run of Animal will slow down and eventually be over. However, this doesn't stop the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial to utilize its last two-days of theatrical run in the best of its capacity. The Box Office Collection of Animal's 18th day is out and as expected the movie is nearing to break record of another 2023 blockbuster.

Animal to beat Gadar 2 lifetime Box Office Collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Animal till now has crossed the 800-crore mark globally. The movie has crossed the 500-crore mark at the Indian box office. On its 18th day (Monday), Animal collected its lowest ever single day with 5.50 crore. The Bobby Deol starrer is in the third week of its release and the movie's run at the box office is bound to slow down as movie goers are now gearing up for the upcoming releases Dunki and Salaar. Also Read - Animal: Bobby Deol admits he was disgusted to play Abrar days after Sunny Deol mentions he didn’t like certain parts

The good part is that even after having the lowest ever single day collection the movie is managing to break another box office record. Animal's current domestic box office collection is 517.94 crore. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar ended its theatrical run at the domestic box office at 525.7 crore. As the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has two more days of run at the box office it can easily triumph Gadar 2 by adding more 8 crores to its record. Also Read - Animal box office collection to wrap up at THIS amount as soon as Dunki, Salaar hit screens? [Exclusive]

Animal to exit theatres post Dunki, Salaar release

Post the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar, Animal's run at the box office will certainly slow down. We already informed that on 21st December 2023 when Dunki releases Animal has managed to get only moring shows. As on December 22, 2023 when Salaar releases there is almost no shows of Animal in singles screens and multiplexes.

Animal which is having a great run at the box office have achieved many milestones, but it may not be able to defeat the lifetime gross box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan and Pathaan. Both the films of King Khan crossed the coveted 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office collection.