Everyone is shocked at the opening that Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has taken at the box office. The numbers are outstanding for an A-rated movie. Many experts feel it might take an opening of Rs 50 crores plus in the Hindi belt. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are being loved by the masses. Despite the long run-time, the movie is being termed as an engaging one. Other than the Hindi belt, it is going great guns in the South Indian market as well. In Karnataka, it has made Rs 1.83 crores already in advance sales. The demand in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is also very good. Also Read - Animal will be a total game changer for Ranbir Kapoor: Trade expert predicts how [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal advance booking surges ahead of release, day 1 box office collection to beat Salman Khan’s Tiger 3?

Watch the trailer of Animal here



Animal Day 2 advance booking

It seems Animal has already made more than Rs 21 crores as per Sacnilk Entertainment. The maximum demand is in the Hindi belt for the film. The advances are above Rs one crore in both Karnataka and Telugu states. Animal is lesser compared to Pathaan and Jawan only in the Eastern part of India, which is dominated by Shah Rukh Khan. Some experts are saying that there is a dip of 30 per cent as it has got mixed reviews in some markets. It seems 6.2 lakh tickets have been sold so far for Animal. Also Read - Animal box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film to earn 30 crore, predicts expert [Exclusive]

Trending Now

#ANIMAL Day 2 Advance booking till 6:15 Pm :- • 19.3Cr gross Advance

• 2.8L Tickets Sold in PIC

• 6.2 L Tickets sold all

over India

• 12077 Shows allotted all over India

• 1875 FF & 60 HF shows all over India SUPERB???#RanbirKapoor#BobbyDeol pic.twitter.com/O9tSYOVPkt — Shahmeer Baig (Fan) (@Shahmeerbaig07) December 1, 2023

#Animal advance booking is already 17 crs + and final advances are expected to be 25 crs by tomorrow morning... looking for another record day... — MovieHolic Banda (@PriyamReviews) December 1, 2023

Absolute MADNESS !!!? Terrific Advance Booking Momentum all across, Can't wait to witness it in big Screens. #Animal pic.twitter.com/MJ8x3Vs6j9 — Meena (@Meena1551621343) December 1, 2023

Animal gets mixed reviews

Animal is being loved by one section while others have found it a very problematic film. The script of the film is also said to be a wafer thin one. The movie is definitely not for the family audience.