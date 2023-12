Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's new movie Animal has taken box office by storm. The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga released on December 1 and it took a flying start at the box office. All thanks to the positive reviews and the hype around the film, Ranbir Kapoor managed to get his biggest box office opener ever with Animal. His never-seen-before avatar drew a lot of attention. The brutal action scenes too became the talk of the town. Audiences flocked the theatres and the movie earned massively despite getting an A certificate from Censor Board. And much to the delight of the makers and the crew, Animal has entered the Rs 100 crore in just two days. Also Read - Ahead of Dunki release, Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite Punjabi dishes in AskSRK session and it will leave your mouths watering

Animal day 2 box office report

As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film has made around Rs 66 crore on day 2 at the box office. One day one, the film made Rs 63.8 crore approximately in all languages. Even though on day 2, the film saw a very little growth, but still the numbers are pretty huge. With these numbers, the total collection of Animal in India stands at Rs 129.80 crore. If these numkbers are true then in simply two days, Ranbir Kapoor's movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and it is commendable. Earlier, films like Jawan, Pathaan and Tiger 3 managed to achieve this enormous milestone in two days this year. Now it remains to be seen how well does Animal do over first Sunday but given the craze, it is expected that the film will end first weekend on a bumper note. Also Read - Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note for Ranbir Kapoor as Animal takes a great start at box office; reveals about Raha taking first steps

Animal vs Sam Bahadur

Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's movie Sam Bahadur. It is a biographical drama based on Sam Manekshaw. Both the films received positive reviews but it seems the hype and craze for Animal overpowered Sam Bahadur. But the positive word-of-mouth seems to be working in favour of Sam Bahadur.

All about Animal

Talking about Animal, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and many more. It is a family drama with a major twist of action, revenge, thrill and more. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film. Bobby Deol is the villain who is fierce and how. The Ashram actor has been lauded quite a bit for his performance.