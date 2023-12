Animal movie that released on December 1 has brought a tsunami at the box office. The movie sees Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar and fans are in love with his performance. The movie runs high on emotions but it has some of the most shocking action sequences. Talking about the box office numbers, Animal took a flying start at the box office. On its first day itself, the film managed to beat Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Pathaan and more. Over the first weekend, Animal smoothly sailed into Rs 200 crore club. Now, the film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has passed the first Monday test. Also Read - Animal: Anurag Kashyap reacts to backlash received by Ranbir Kapoor film for being sexist and violent; 'Nobody has the right...'

Animal box office report day 4 is here

As per early estimates coming in, Animal has registered historic numbers on first Monday. Sacnilk.com reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie has made around Rs 39.90 crore at the box office. Despite being a working day, the numbers are huge. Of course, Monday number have witnessed a drop but still Animal killed it at the box office on day 4. Reportedly, it has even beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's movie reportedly made Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday. Also Read - Animal Effect: Here's how Tripti Dimri got the perfect career boost with the Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film?

Animal to enter Rs 400 crore club?

Now, Animal is eyeing the mighty Rs 400 crore club with first worldwide collection. By the end of day 3, Animal had touched the mark of Rs 359 crore at the global box office as per the official numbers shared. It is given that with its total day 4 collection, Animal will touch the mark of Rs 400 crore. Definitely, Ranbir Kapoor has registered one of his greatest success with this film. He has now joined the league of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, the two superstars, who have registered the biggest box office hits so far. This victory of Animal is all the more special as Ranbir Kapoor had a tough time with his previous releases like Shamshera. Though Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a hit, Animal is a blockbuster hit that he desperately needed.

Talking about the film, Bobby Deol plays the dreaded villain in the movie. His performance is appreciated as much as that of Ranbir Kapoor.