You might be living under a rock if you hadn't heard of Animal yet. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol's film is making great noise at the box office. It is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and fans are mind blown by the crazy action sequences in the film. Ranbir Kapoor slipped into a character with grey shades, something that fans have not seen before. From his transformation to his fierce avatar, netizens are showering immense love on Animal. All of it is being translated in the box office numbers. Within five days, Animal has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2023. The day 5 box office report is out and Animal is now inching close to Rs 500 crore club. Also Read - Animal review: Ram Gopal Varma defends Ranbir Kapoor's new movie after Swanand Kirkire says 'Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

Animal box office report day 5

As per the latest updates, Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal has made around Rs 481 crore at the box office in five days. By the end of fourth day, the amount was at Rs 425 crore approximately. On its fifth day, i.e., the first Tuesday, Animal made around Rs 56 crore at the box office. In India, registered the biggest non-holiday Tuesday ever as it made Rs 34.02 crore at the box office. The total collection of the Hindi version of the film at the Indian box office now stands at Rs 250.66 crore. It now stands third on the list of fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 250 crore club. It is right after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot in Pataudi palace, did you know these other celeb homes also turned into sets for films?

The India Net collection is around Rs 284.05 crore. With these massive numbers, Animal has become the first A-rated movie to achieve this stupendous milestone. It is now ahead of films like Kabir Singh, The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and OMG 2. Also Read - Animal: Throwback of Ranbir Kapoor wanting to avoid misogynistic films because of his 'value system' goes viral; netizens in splits

Animal is minting great business overseas, especially in North America. Ranbir Kapoor's movie has now beaten Sanju, Brahmastra, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more by reaching the $8.38 million mark in North America.