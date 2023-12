Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been breaking all the records at the box office and netizens are loving the film. The film is continuing to mint big and the cast of Animal is currently basking in the success of their movie. The film has reportedly managed to earn Rs. 337 crore at the end of its first week. According to Sacnilk, Animal has now collected Rs. 361.08 crore at the box office. Animal minted Rs. 23.8 crore on the day 8. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol reveals when his sons Aryaman and Dharam will make their Bollywood debut

Animal has become Ranbir's highest-grossing film ever. Previously, this title was held by Sanju which managed to collect Rs. 342 crores. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, even Bobby Deol's performance as an antagonist has been lauded by all. While few sections of the audience have slammed the film for promoting violence and misogyny.

Animal Day 8 box office collection report

As per the reports, Animal had an overall occupancy of 29.41 percent on Friday and its total earning is said to be about Rs. 361.08 crore. The film has managed to mint Rs. 338 crore from all the languages in its first week including Rs. 300.81 crore from Hindi, Rs.33.45 crore from Telugu, Rs.2.73 crore from Tamil, Rs.0.52 crore from Kannada and Rs.0.07 crore from Malayalam.

Recently, Rashmika penned a long note on her character Gitanjali who gets married to Ranbir's character Ranvijay. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.