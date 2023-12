Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is creating storm at the box office. News of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial smashing box office records are emerging everyday. The movie has already defeated box office numbers of various big Bollywood films like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Salman Khan's recent released Tiger 3 and more. Now in another milestone achieved by Animal, the movie has further defeated Aamir Khan's Dangal and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat at the US box office. How, let's find out.

Animal beats Dangal, Padmaavat at US box office

The film which brought back Bobby Deol's lost stardom is captivating audience not only at the Indian box office but also at the US box office. Animal till Monday has collected around $12 million. Tuesday's collections are still not included. The lifetime US Box office collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat is $12:39 and $12:17 respectively. Animal is giving no signs to stop and hence trade experts believe that the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has easily defeated Dangal and Padmaavat at the US box office. Also Read - Tripti Dimri to next romance Prabhas in Vanga's Spirit? Is it the Animal success effect?

All eyes on Animal Park, sequel to Animal

With great success comes greater responsibility. Animal success has definitely paved way for Animal Park. But will Animal Park be as phenomenonal as Animal. Sequels are tricky business, if it works, it does wonder and if it bombs at box office it can even put a question on prequels success. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 12 advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor new movie leaves Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan behind?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already stated that Animal Park will be meaner and darker. The makers have to make sure that the story in the second installment has to be more gripping and catchier. The BGM music and screenplay needs to be taken to another level. Animal has raised people's expectations and to match it up the makers will have to put their heart and soul in Animal Park.

Post Animal, Rashmika has begun shooting for Pushpa 2. Tipti Dhmri is also set with her upcoming releases, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol haven't officially announced their next project.