Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Animal has till now smashed almost every box office records which ever existed. Be it Aamir Khan's Dangal, Ranveer Singhs Padmavat, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, you name it and the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has triumphed box office collection of biggest blockbusters. However, seems time has come that Animal will slow down and eventually fade away from the ticket windows. As Dunki and Salaar are all set to release on December 21 and December 22, respectively we bring you an exclusive update about how much approximately Animal's lifetime collection would be at the Box office.

Dunki, Salaar triumphs Animal at the Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Animal which till now had a great run at the box office will soon bid adieu us. We hear that on 21st December when Dunki will release Animal only has four shows that too in the morning slot. According to Book my show and various others ticket booking platforms, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has only three more days of collecting box office number which includes December 19 and December 20. Once Dunki and Salaar releases, Animal will have minimal or let's say no scope to run in theatres.

As per our sources on December 22, when Prabhas Salaar releases Animal has no shows in multiplex. Distributors of single screen too are cashing high on Salaar and Dunki, hence chances of Animal getting s show in single screen theatres post Animal and Salaar release are very less.

Animal lifetime gross box office collection would be around 850 crore

As per Animal Box Office Collection Day 17, the movie collected total of 512.94 crore at the Indian Box office. The above figure doesn't include the collection of December 18 as of now. On the 17th day, the movie collected around 15 crores thus taking the box office number in India to 512.94 crore. Now assuming that Animal earns the same amount today and over the next two days, the Box office collection of Animal will stand somewhere around 557 crores. On December 21st, Animal's show has been reduced to 50% occupancy which means the Indian box office collection of Animal won't be more than 7.5 crore on its 20th day.

The lifetime Indian Box office collection for Animal will be somewhere around 564.5 crore. As of now the gross box office collection of Animal has crossed 800 crore mark. With the above estimates the lifetime gross box office collection would stand somewhere around 850 crore.

It would be interesting to see if Animal manages or even reaches near to the covered 900 crore mark.