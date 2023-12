Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking on the humongous success of his latest release Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. This success was much awaited as Ranbir's recent releases like Shamshera and Tu Jhoothi mein makkar didn't performed well at the box office. While the Kapoor lad has many reasons to celebrate, he certainly would be most happy that finally he took his revenge from Bollywood's Tiger Salman Khan. Wondering how? Let's explain you

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp

Salman's KKBKKJ trumped Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar at BO

Ranbir and Shradhha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar released on 8th March 2023. After Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan which released on 25 January 2023, Ranbir's film had the record of second-highest first Monday grosser of 2023 (Rs 6.05 crore) on its name. However, when Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on 21st April 2023 it surpassed Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar and became the second-highest first Monday grosser of 2023 by raking in 10.17crore on Monday.

Animal's box office collection beats Tiger 3 as it enters 300 crore club

Finally, the wait is over. Ranbir Kapoor has taken his box office revenge from Salman Khan. According to trade expert Sacnilk, Sandeep Vanga's directorial is all set to enter the coveted 300 crore club. The film have already earned 282.96 crore till now. It is assumed that the film will approximately collect around 30 crores on the sixth day which will take its box office collection to 312.96 crore. Animal has vehemently triumphed Salman's latest release, Tiger 3 at the box office. As Animal (who has till now earned more than 300 crores) has crossed the collection of Tiger 3 which is said to be 282 crore till now. Let us tell you, Animal whose worldwide box office gross was 481 crore till yesterday will soon beat the lifetime collections of films like Sanju (541.76 ) crore and Hrithik Roshan War (466,82)

While audience is going crazy behind Animal, critics have given thumbs down to the film stating that how the movie promotes and violence and misogynistic thoughts. It's not the first that director Sandeep have been bashed for his film, during Kabir Singh too which starred actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Vanga was heavily criticized for giving wrong message to the society.