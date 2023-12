Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal made it to the theatres on December 1. The film opened to great reviews and created a storm at the box office. In India and overseas, Animal is ruling the box office charts and how. Much to the delight of the makers, Animal has now become of the highest grossing films of the year 2023. All thanks to the hype, praises for Ranbir Kapoor's performance and more - Animal has become one of the most popular films of the year 2023. Adding to the good news is that Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has now entered the glorious Rs 500 crore club. Also Read - Animal: Here's why Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur said 'Aisi films mat kiya kar' after watching the film

Animal box office report day 6

Talking about Animal's box office collection, by the end of day 5, Ranbir Kapoor's movie had touched the mark of Rs 481 crore with its worldwide collection. Now, as per the early estimates of day 6 coming in, the movie has made around Rs 30 crore in India as reported by Sacnilk.com. Even though these are early estimates, it is reported that Animal has now crossed the mark of Rs 500 with worldwide collection. Animal started with a bang as it made Rs 116 crore on its opening day itself. The two day worldwide collection of the film was Rs 236 crore. On the third day, the film's collection shot up to Rs 356 crore and by the end of fourth day, it was Rs 425 crore. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga tells fans to buckle up for Animal Park; promises more intense violence

Animal has now among fastest film to make it to the Rs 500 crore club. Though the numbers are fabulously, Animal was unable to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan record. The film helmed by Atlee crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within four days of its release.

Animal clashed with Sam Bahadur at the box office. Sam Bahadur stars Vicky Kaushal in the leading role. He plays Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army. Sadly, despite good reviews, Sam Bahadur did not work wonders at the box office. As per the early estimates shared, Sam Bahadur has made around Rs 3.30 crore at the box office on day 6.