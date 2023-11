Animal is having a huge organic buzz on ground level. The craze is similar to that of Gadar 2. The initial response at the national chains is fantastic. Ranbir Kapoor has blown away film buffs with his performance in the trailer. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has his own style of intense and raw story-telling, which is not there in many filmmakers. Whether it is the scene with Rashmika Mandanna or the one where Bobby Deol pummels RK, people are discussing every shot of the trailer. The songs Hua Main and Satranga have also got a good response from the masses and classes. The movie has already made above Rs one crore in domestic sales in India. Also Read - Animal: Rashmika Mandanna's unclear dialogues invite trollers' attention; gets compared to Tusshar Kapoor from Golmaal

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor film to take a huge opening

Ranbir Kapoor has been one of the successful actors in the post-pandemic phase with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Brahmastra. Animal is expected to touch Rs 35 crores plus on the opening day in India. It looks very much set for that number. The advance bookings of Animal opening up some hours back, and 10,000 tickets have been sold every hour. Animal is a crime drama film where a son obsessed with the love of his father takes revenge on his enemies. Ranbir Kapoor's bloodied avatar has got fans raving and how.

Animal to open big in the US

Animal will have 500 shows in the US. It has sold 5,200 so far as per reports. It is the Indian film to get the biggest release in the US. Fans will remember that even Brahmastra got a great opening in the USA. It has got a superb opening even in the city of Hyderabad. The buzz for Animal is great in all the South Indian cities. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a big name after Arjun Reddy, which was a cult film. His next is Spirit with Prabhas.