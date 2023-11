The month of December is keeping all Bollywood trade experts. The mayhem has started from the first day with Animal and Sam Bahadur clashing at the box office. There are immense expectations from both the films given the actor and director combo. Animal is on a rampage at the box office. Trade believes that Ranbir Kapoor will get the best opening of his career. It is slated to make Rs 100 crores worldwide on day one. The film is doing brisk business in the South as well. We have the brand name of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika Mandanna. Here is a look at how it is setting the box office on fire... Also Read - Animal: Here's why Rashmika Mandanna was chosen over Parineeti Chopra for the Ranbir Kapoor film? Sandeep Reddy Vanga clears the air

Animal on a roar in the box office

Animal has already made Rs 27 crores in advance. The movie is just behind Leo, Jawan and Pathaan in the advance collections. The film is expected to make Rs 4.5 crores from Hyderabad only on the opening day. Many feel it is a Rs 50 crore plus opening for Ranbir Kapoor. The young star has had a good streak with films like Brahmastra: Part One Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Animal is only going to take his superstardom to another level. Also Read - Animal advance booking surges ahead of release, day 1 box office collection to beat Salman Khan’s Tiger 3?

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur is expected to open with Rs five to ten crores at the box office. It will be a decent one for Vicky Kaushal after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sam Bahadur has seen maximum demand from Maharashtra and Gujarat so far.